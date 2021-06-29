mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
How To Apply Bronzer: 4 Beginner-Friendly Ways For Different Results

How To Apply Bronzer: 4 Beginner-Friendly Ways For Different Results

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman putting on powder

Image by PeopleImages // i Stock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 29, 2021 — 16:01 PM

When it comes to leveling up your makeup, bronzer (or cream contour, what have you) is a bit intimidating—perhaps right up there with liquid liner, which I'm wholeheartedly convinced can smell fear. You can, of course, sweep it on with a big fluffy brush for an allover glow, but as far as placement goes, that's where things get dicey: A few strategic strokes can quite literally change the shape of your face, which, if you're a beginner, may have you avoiding the product altogether. 

Allow us to say: You do not have to be a contour devotee to master the art of bronzer. In fact, makeup artist Asta Jurksaite demonstrates four beginner-friendly ways to apply the versatile product in a recent TikTok video. Your Bronzer 101, below. 

4 beginner-friendly ways to use bronzer to your advantage.

You can use whichever bronzer you have in your makeup bag, but Jurksaite uses a cream stick (this one from Milk Makeup, to be exact), which may make it easier to carve with precision. You'll also need a fluffy brush to blend, like Alima Pure's Sculpting Brush. Other than that, you're golden.

Advertisement

1. For lift. 

For some subtle lift, Jurksaite applies a short stroke of product on the top half of her cheekbones, ending right under her temples. Make sure to blend outward and upward, as diffusing the product inward creates more of a soft fullness (which is a look in its own right, but we're focusing on lift here).

2. To enhance your cheekbones. 

To sculpt those cheekbones razor-sharp, drag a line just under your cheekbones—for Jurksaite, she starts from the top of her ear and ends at the hollow of her cheek. Make the line precise and sharp: Perhaps wield your bronzer stick at an angle and use the edge of the product to draw a defined line. When blending, buff the bronzer upward. 

3. To elongate the face. 

Focusing bronzer on the perimeters of your face can create a lengthening effect, so Jurksaite glides her stick along the sides of her hairline and along the angles of her jaw. She also applies right under her cheekbones for definition and adds a spot on her temples, right where her brows end—this can create the illusion of a higher, diamond-shaped hairline.

Advertisement

4. To shorten the face. 

As a general rule: If you want to create fullness and shorten the face, use rounded strokes and blend inward. Jurksaite swipes bronzer along the top of her hairline (think of an upside-down "U" shape) and on the bottom of her chin to create shadow on the lengthiest parts of her face and focus the attention center. She also pops some product on her cheekbones (closer to the apples of her cheeks) and buffs upward. 

The takeaway. 

This is your sign to break out the bronzer—a few short strokes can truly elevate your makeup game. Beginner-friendly, makeup-artist-approved.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Does Dermaplaning Irritate Your Skin? This Derm’s Hack May Work Better

Jamie Schneider
Does Dermaplaning Irritate Your Skin? This Derm’s Hack May Work Better
Beauty

Are Your Makeup Brushes Frayed & Spiky? This Trick Can Help Them Stay Soft

Jamie Schneider
Are Your Makeup Brushes Frayed & Spiky? This Trick Can Help Them Stay Soft
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Nature

Unique Study Shows That Greenery Is Essential To Happiness Globally

Emma Loewe
Unique Study Shows That Greenery Is Essential To Happiness Globally
Beauty

I'm A Psychiatrist & Dermatologist, This Is How I Care For My Skin

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Psychiatrist & Dermatologist, This Is How I Care For My Skin
Routines

This Quick HIIT Workout Will Give You A Next-Level Cardio Burn

Mindy Lai
This Quick HIIT Workout Will Give You A Next-Level Cardio Burn
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Nature

How To Start A Colorful Flower Cutting Garden—With Or Without A Backyard

Emma Loewe
How To Start A Colorful Flower Cutting Garden—With Or Without A Backyard
Personal Growth

Are You A Manipulative Person? 13 Behaviors To Watch For In Yourself

Sarah Regan
Are You A Manipulative Person? 13 Behaviors To Watch For In Yourself
Recipes

Make This Luscious Vegan Coffee Creamer With Just 5 Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan
Make This Luscious Vegan Coffee Creamer With Just 5 Ingredients
Home

5 Ways To Make Musty Closets & Drawers Smell Like A Fresh Summer Day

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Make Musty Closets & Drawers Smell Like A Fresh Summer Day
Integrative Health

Experts Say This Is The Best Time To Take A CoQ10 Supplement

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Experts Say This Is The Best Time To Take A CoQ10 Supplement
Personal Growth

Are You Good At Reading Social Cues? See If You Recognize These 17 Common Ones

Sarah Regan
Are You Good At Reading Social Cues? See If You Recognize These 17 Common Ones
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-apply-bronzer

Your article and new folder have been saved!