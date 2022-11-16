3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Dewy, Even In The Dry Winter Months
If you already miss your summer glow, you’re not alone. The sunshine (and probably the vacation vibes) tends to give the skin a glazed, supple look that might feel impossible to replicate in the colder, drier months.
However, there are actually a few different ways to maintain that dewy, radiant look year-round. Here are three quick steps to add to your repertoire.
Start with a hydrating serum.
If you weren’t already using a hyaluronic acid serum in the summer, you should most definitely snag one now. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it pulls moisture into the skin, making it a crucial first step to a dewy complexion. Because of this mechanism, it’s also essential to apply it on damp skin post-cleanse.
Apply your HA morning and night right after your toner or essence (if you use one). If you want to go a step further, you can add another few drops of HA to your moisturizer, too. Here are 14 clean and natural options to aid your search.
Lock in your routine with an oil.
Instead of applying moisturizer as the last step in your skin care routine, take the hydration a step further by finishing off with an oil. If you have acne-prone skin, opt for jojoba, rosehip, or grapeseed oil for hydration that doesn’t clog your pores. (Yes, oily and acne-prone skin can also benefit from face oils!)
Botanical oils act as an occlusive layer, sitting over your other hydrating serums and lotions and keeping them in place. This is essential if you want that hydrated look to last all day or throughout the night.
Up your internal hydration.
Dehydrated skin is a real bummer—and its not the same as having dry skin. Rather than a skin type, dehydrated skin is more of a situational skin condition—and luckily, it can be fixed.
Of course, increasing your daily water intake is a must, but you should also look for ingredients that hydrate the skin from within. Remember that hyaluronic acid we mentioned earlier? Well, you can also drink HA to combat dry skin from within. Plus, it may even help with crepey skin and skin aging.
According to naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D., by the time you reach your 40s, you have around 50% of the HA you had during your younger years. And when your body's hyaluronic acid declines, you may notice physical signs of skin aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, and dry, dull skin.
However, you can find a supplement to support your natural hyaluronic acid levels. These HA boosters most often come in capsule or powder form—here’s a quick list of the ones we’re loving for dewy skin.
The takeaway.
Your summer glow doesn’t have to go just because winter has arrived—you can actually keep your skin looking supple and hydrated (even during the driest months!) if you focus on internal and external hydration simultaneously. Invest in a hyaluronic acid skin supplement and boost your topical routine with extra humectants and occlusives. Want to learn more about dehydrated skin? Here’s what you need to know.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.