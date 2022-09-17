This Ingredient Reduces The Appearance Of Wrinkles — Reviewers Rave About It Too

Hyaluronic acid can play a vital role in almost anyone’s well-rounded skin care routine. The compound is a humectant naturally found in the body, the skin in particular. In fact, about 50% of the body's total amount of hyaluronic acid resides in the skin, but it's also present in tissues, joints, and blood vessels.

Hyaluronic acid’s primary role in the skin is water retention: As a humectant, It attracts and holds water. It’s so strong, in fact, that it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. And in doing so, it keeps the complexion dewy, moisturized, and plump.

