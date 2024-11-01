Skip to Content
Beauty

Derms & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin

November 01, 2024
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Close up portrait of beautiful woman smiling with her eyes closed
Image by Jamie Grill Atlas / Stocksy
November 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Quick question: How often do you think about the strength of your skin? Not its tone, clarity, or any other aesthetic outcome but how well it functions underneath the surface? 

The answer, for many, is something along the lines of Uh, not really. But strong skin is something experts strongly suggest you start prioritizing. Your skin, after all, is a multipronged defense system—and when the system operates at full strength, it better performs that protective role, keeping out environmental aggressors and locking in moisture. 

And guess what? When you focus on the strength of your skin, those coveted aesthetic benefits tend to follow. So without further ado, here are some expert-approved, MVP ingredients to fortify your skin barrier: 

1.

Collagen

"Collagen is what makes the skin nice and firm, tight, and youthful," holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., reminds us on the mindbodygreen podcast, but, alas, that skin-firming protein starts to decline once you hit your mid-20s. 

So, experts (Youn included!) recommend using products that stimulate and protect your natural collagen production—retinol, glycolic acid, vitamin C, etc.—as well as internal methods to promote the process. 

This is where collagen powders come into play: Research shows these supplements are able to enhance your body's own collagen production1 by stimulating fibroblasts, those same cells that make collagen and elastin to begin with. As a result, targeted supplementation can support skin elasticity2 and potentially make fine lines appear smaller.

Of course, your results will largely depend on the quality of your formula. Here, find a list of editor-tested collagen supplements, plus Youn's three red flags to watch out for. 

2.

Ceramides

Ceramides are directly responsible for the strength of your skin. Housed in the uppermost layer of skin cells, these lipids function as the "glue" that holds your skin barrier together. 

As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., once shared with mbg, "Ceramides are thought to be the most important component for maintaining barrier function." And a thriving skin barrier equals resilient, healthy skin overall. 

But like most good things, your natural ceramide supply declines with age—which is why experts recommend seeking ceramides in your skin care products. Research shows that when applied topically, phytoceramides (aka, plant-based ceramides) dramatically improved the rate of repair of a damaged stratum corneum3, or the top skin layer. You can also take beauty supplements that have phytoceramides in them. 

3.

SPF

Thought we'd rattle off skin care heroes without mentioning SPF? Think again. Proper sun care is imperative for resilient skin, period and full stop. 

Take it from board-certified dermatologist Cynthia Bailey, M.D., founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care: "Sun protection is critical since up to 80% of the signs of skin aging42—including thinning and loss of elasticity—are due to UV damage," she shared with mbg

So find a sunscreen you love, and wear it daily, ideally reapplying every two hours. Some personal favorites at the moment include the Seaweed Bath Co. Invisible Mineral SPF 50 (literally disappears upon application—zero white cast), Prequel's Sun Barrier Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 (great for a dewier look), and the new Kosas Dreambeam SPF in Sunlit (has bronze pigments that make you look effortlessly sun-kissed). 

And if you do experience sun damage? (Hey, it happens!) Look for barrier-supporting ingredients like aloe vera, squalene, and shea butter, and keep your routine very minimal and soothing as your skin heals. 

The takeaway 

Strong skin equals healthy, glowing skin. When you focus on the function of your skin cells, firmer, plumper, brighter skin tends to follow suit. Think of MVPs like collagen, ceramides, and SPF as "trainers" for your skin. With their support, you'll hit your skin goals in no time (and, better yet, maintain them long term!).

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment
Beauty

A Holistic Esthetician's 4-Step Protocol For Dark Spot Treatment

Alexandra Engler

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step
Beauty

Want To Even Out Your Skin Tone? Don't Skip This Crucial Step

Hannah Frye

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed
Beauty

PSA: Stay Away From These Ingredients If Your Skin Is Inflamed

Hannah Frye

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More
Travel

This Mediterranean Town Has It All: Adventurous Hikes, Amazing Tapas, & More

Alexandra Engler

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Women Over 40 Say This Plumping Serum Brings New Life To Aging Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)
Home

Signs You Need To Wash Your Water Bottle More (& The Best Way To Do It)

Iman Balagam

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production
Beauty

A Top M.D. On How Injectables Can Mess With Your Collagen Production

Alexandra Engler

