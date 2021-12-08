The best concealer hacks are ones you can master in a snap, yet look effortless on the skin (who would disagree?). A strategic swipe-and-go is the goal, for sure, and who better to share a fuss-free trick than actress, model, influencer, and entrepreneur Denise Vasi?

The busy founder of maed recently shared her five-minute makeup routine in an episode of Clean Beauty School, including the concealer hack that plays double duty: It brightens the eye area and lifts the face and helps cover-up any spots you may feel insecure about.

We grabbed the details for you below. Trust us, it's as easy as 1-2-3.