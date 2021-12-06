How This Actress, Model, Entrepreneur & Mom Masters A 5-Minute Makeup Routine

By now, we’re used to celebrities entering the wellness space. Oh, and the beauty industry. And becoming content creators, too. And adding entrepreneur to their resumes. Transitioning to a multi-hyphenate career path seems to be a right of passage now-a-days. But we’d argue that Denise Vasi—who counts herself as an actress, model, influencer, and entrepreneur—not only was one of the first to do it, but she does it exceptionally.

But that also means she’s busy. Like really busy. And thus has to keep a very edited daily beauty routine. “I'm a mom and I’m working all the time, whether it’s with the kids, running my business, running errands, or whatever, I don't have time to sit down and do a crazy look. I need products that really perform well and I can use them very quickly.” the maed founder says on this episode of Clean Beauty School. Here, her near-effortless daily routine.