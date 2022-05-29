A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.

Now, the latter use has several popular techniques—each hailed as "the best" depending on who you ask. And the thing is, there are advantages and disadvantages to each technique. Depending on several factors (concealer type, eye circle severity, eye shape, how "done" you want the final look), you may be swayed in different directions.

Well, here's one tip for those looking to make their eyes appear bigger while covering up any shadows.