The Astrology Behind December's Full Moon In Cancer + How To Work With It
A new calendar year is right around the corner, but not without one last full moon to close out 2023! This time around, it's in the sign of Cancer, and it's going to offer us one last opportunity to let things go before we head into 2024. Here's what to know.
The astrology behind December's full moon
This month's full moon is in the sign of Cancer, arriving Tuesday, December 26 around 7:30 pm EST. As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, with the influence of Cancer, this might be a particularly sensitive and homey full moon.
"This moon is like a grounding resting place to experience the emotions that are coming up, which are going to have reverence and a strength about them," she says. To that end, we think of Cancer as being an emotional sign, but this isn't weak and vulnerable energy; "It's very strong, and the Capricorn energy from the sun is really helping solidify that," Quinn adds.
Cancer also happens to be a deeply intuitive sign, so Quinn notes that we might all experience heightened intuitive hits at this time with regard to where we want to go. Fitting energy for the last full moon before New Year's, if you ask us!
And remember, we did just have the winter solstice just a few days ago. That energy is very much still palpable, with Quinn telling mindbodygreen that we'd do well to revel in slowness under this full moon, allowing it to be emotionally and intuitively stabilizing.
On the very same day as the full moon, Chiron will also go direct in Aries after an extended retrograde, which Quinn says could bring up some deeply buried truths around our wounds, particularly mother wounds. Mercury and Jupiter will be finishing out their retrogrades during this full moon as well, she adds, with Jupiter going direct on New Year's Eve, and Mercury on New Year's Day.
So while we might want to watch out for retrograde-related snafus on the actual day of the full moon, Quinn says the planets going direct will ultimately "propel us into abundance and forward motion."
How to work with this energy
Take a ritual bath
Since this full moon is in water sign Cancer, Quinn recommends tapping into that energy with a soothing, winter-inspired ritual bath. You could add some orange and lemon, and even lavender, cinnamon, or thyme, Quinn suggests.
As you're in the bath, meditate on your emotional body and feel free to journal anything that comes up for you. "Being in water is very alkalizing and it's utilizing the energy of Cancer," she adds.
Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more ideas and inspiration.
Pull a tarot spread
Quinn always recommends consulting your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon, and this one is no exception. Grab your favorite deck and pull the following three-card spread:
- What are you letting go of this full moon?
- What is the Cancer full moon teaching you about yourself?
- What expansion lies ahead for you?
Slow down
As the final moon of the year, December's full moon is also sometimes known as the "Cold Moon," marking a time for resting, resetting, and practicing self-care as you reflect on the past 12 months.
While it might be a stretch to nail down some "you time" amid the holiday hustle and bustle, do try to give yourself some extra self care on the night of the full moon.
FAQs:
What is special about the full moon in December?
The December full moon, also known as the "Cold Moon," is the last full moon of the calendar year, and is a time for rest and reflection.
What day is full moon in December 2023?
The full moon in December 2023 peaks at 7:33 pm EST on Tuesday, December 26.
Is December 21 a full moon?
No, December 21, 2023 marks the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere, with the full moon arriving five days later on December 26.
The takeaway
Full moons are all about letting go of what no longer serves us, and this one happens to close out the year 2023. Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign in particular.
But no matter your sign, be sure to use this energy intentionally, getting clear on what needs to be released, and allowing that clarity to provide you with hope for the year to come.
