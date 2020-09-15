11 Dating Lessons I Wish I'd Learned In My Twenties

You know that girl who has a timeline for when she'll get married, knows how many kids she's going to have, and even has their names picked out? Well, that was me. And everything was going according to plan—until I got dumped.

That heartbreak cut raw and deep. But ultimately, it allowed me to find strength, happiness, and peace that only I could give myself. It also put me back in the dating arena. But this time, thanks to a hefty load of personal work, it was different. My last relationship (once I moved past the pain) was full of beautiful learning opportunities.

Here are 11 dating insights I wish I'd learned a long time ago: