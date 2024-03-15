On paper, dance looks like a winner for mental health, and it lives up to the claim in practice too. One lifelong dancer and current Zumba-goer agrees with the multifaceted perks. "In addition to flexing my muscles and core with each thoughtful movement, I'm flexing my neurons (brain cells) too since dance routines involve lots of memory and cognitive flexibility," says mindbodygreen's vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.