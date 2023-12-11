Advertisement
Dance Therapy Can Improve Cognitive Function In Those 55+
Exercising is a proven way to build endurance and muscle strength, but the mental benefits of working out shouldn't be discounted. And a new analysis study found that one often overlooked (and arguably fun) form of exercise can benefit the brain in some pretty miraculous ways—particularly for people who are 55+. Any guesses?
Dance therapy supports cognitive function in older populations
New research published in the journal BMC Geriatrics found that dance therapy significantly improved cognitive function in adults 55 and older.
Researchers came to this conclusion after looking at ten different studies with a total of 984 participants over 55 years old who reported age-related mild cognitive impairment (MCI), making them more susceptible to dementia. These studies were conducted around the world in Spain, the Philippines, Japan, Greece, and China. They looked at how different forms of dance (including ballroom, square dance, and aerobic dance) impacted the participants' cognition compared to control treatments like physical therapy and health education.
The dance therapy (DT) interventions ranged from 30 to 60 minutes per session and lasted from 12 to 48 weeks. One thing that united all of them, though, was that they were conducted in groups, with a focus on social participation.
All of the dance therapy sessions seemed to have a positive effect on memory, executive function, attention, language, and mental health. But those who did dance therapy more than 3 times a week for more than three months seemed to see the greatest positive impact.
As for why dance therapy is so healthy for the brain, researchers guess it could be because of the way dancing pushes us to follow directions, move our bodies in new ways, and form connections with others.
"DT induces and has long-term positive effects on neuroplasticity, such as learning and remembering complex motor movements, focusing attention on following instructions, executing complex movement patterns, integrating visual and rhythmic movements, and social cognition that links emotional expression between individuals in social interaction," researchers write.
Some research suggests that cognitive decline begins around the ages 55 to 701, so the earlier, the better for interventions like dance therapy. Though this study finds that dance can be a great preventative measure, it's not necessarily a treatment for diagnosed cognitive decline.
Dance vs dance therapy
So you may be wondering, is dance therapy just another way to say dancing for exercise? Well, not exactly.
According to the American Dance Therapy Association, dance therapy is defined as, “Psychotherapeutic use of movement to promote emotional, social, cognitive, and physical integration of the individual, for the purpose of improving health and well-being.”
It’s also much more personal than just attending a dance class. Dance therapists often offer individual, couple, family, and group sessions tailored to the physical capabilities of their clients.
The really special part about dance therapy is that much of it is community-based—another major factor when it comes to mental health and longevity. Plus, like many forms of exercise, dance can also be a hobby—and keeping up with hobbies also offers well-known mental health support.
So, if you’re looking for a way to stay active, support cognition, and boost your mental health, definitely add dance therapy to the list of options.
It’s worth mentioning that other forms of exercise like strength training and cardio can also be great for brain health and longevity. So when searching for the perfect workout for post-retirement, just know it’s not a one-and-done—you can swap in different regimens to get a plethora of physical and mental benefits.
The takeaway
A new analysis study found that dance therapy significantly improved cognitive function in adults 55 and older. While this form of exercise isn't offered everywhere, it's just one of the many ways to keep your body moving and social life booming for the sake of brain health. Here, more tips for cognitive longevity.
