Researchers came to this conclusion after looking at ten different studies with a total of 984 participants over 55 years old who reported age-related mild cognitive impairment (MCI), making them more susceptible to dementia. These studies were conducted around the world in Spain, the Philippines, Japan, Greece, and China. They looked at how different forms of dance (including ballroom, square dance, and aerobic dance) impacted the participants' cognition compared to control treatments like physical therapy and health education.