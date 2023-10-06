A new study found that cardio and strength training combined were beneficial for improving cognitive performance in adults 85 or older. Any movement is beneficial for overall health, so engage in whatever activities you can to support longevity. In addition, consider adding a hobby or light work to your day to continue learning and flexing your brain muscles. Of course, keep diet in mind too–here’s a peak inside the menu of a 101-year-old neurologist if you need some inspiration.