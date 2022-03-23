Want A Relationship, But Don't Experience Crushes? You Might Be Cupioromantic

To understand the cupioromantic experience, it's important to first understand that there's a difference between sexual orientation and romantic orientation. They can coexist, but they're not the same, Queen explains. Sexual orientation focuses on who you find sexually attractive (heterosexual, bisexual, etc.). Additionally, a person can also be asexual, wherein they experience little to no sexual attraction to others at all. Romantic orientation focuses on who you feel romantically interested in (heteromantic, biromantic, etc.). A person can also experience little to no romantic attraction to others at all, known as aromantic.