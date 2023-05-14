Based on analyzing protein, lipid, and DNA oxidation levels, along with gut-brain axis hormones and pro-inflammatory cytokines in the brain, the researchers observed that chronic sleep restriction not only caused oxidative stress, but also promoted inflammation and altered gut-brain axis hormones.

Interestingly enough, however, for the mice with chronic sleep loss who had been administered a probiotic formula, the researchers saw that the probiotic boosted antioxidant capacity in their brains, which helped to temper the aforementioned oxidative stress. "It positively regulated gut–brain axis hormones and reduced peripheral and brain inflammation induced by chronic sleep restriction," the study authors added.

Of course, this study was done on mice, and we can't definitely say if results could be replicated in humans. But the authors concluded that probiotic supplementation "could be a possible strategy to counteract oxidative stress and inflammation promoted by sleep loss." And given the existing research, we know probiotics come with a slew of other benefits.