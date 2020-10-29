Compassion fatigue is described in one study as “stress resulting from exposure to a traumatized individual." Specifically, it can result from a taking a "rescue-caretaking response" but being unable to actually rescue or save the person, resulting in guilt or distress.

"An often extreme state of tension and preoccupation with the emotional pain and/or physical distress of those being helped can create a secondary traumatic stress for the caregiver," the study authors explain. "When converged with cumulative burnout, a state of physical and mental exhaustion caused by a depleted ability to cope with one’s everyday environment, compassion fatigue results."

Compassion fatigue is common in healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone helping an individual who has faced difficult or traumatic circumstances. It may also be relevant to social justice activists and anyone who spends a lot of time and energy rallying around a pro-social cause.

"Compassion fatigue can lead to feeling disconnected and angry with ourselves and those we serve," board-certified psychiatrist Kimberly Sanders, M.D., tells mbg. "It really has to do more with empathy and our capacity to share another person's experience. When the lines become blurred with ourselves and those we intend to help, compassion fatigue or secondary traumatic stress can begin to set in."