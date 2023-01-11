These Common Skin Care Myths Are Major Red Flags—Here's Why
For many, the new year brings new (and sometimes unsolicited) beauty advice—think an influx of skin care tips, publicly shared routines, and the like. But just like diet and exercise info, you shouldn’t believe everything you hear or read on social media. Everyone’s skin is different, which means what works for someone else might not work for you.
And some skin care tips simply aren’t true. Ahead, find a few popular skin care myths and why you should think twice before believing them.
Oily skin doesn't need moisturizer.
Even the oiliest of skin needs a moisturizer—in fact, that excess sebum might be a sign that your skin is, in fact, dehydrated. That being said, it's important to pick a moisturizer designed for your skin type to avoid congested pores or excess shine. The simple answer: Gels or gel creams over heavy-duty moisturizers.
"Gels or gel creams have a higher water content and are usually oil-free and are quickly absorbed into the skin," board-certified dermatologist Ramya Garlapati, M.D., previously told mbg.
On the flip side, richer creams generally come oil-based and will leave the skin feeling a bit greasy–which is why they're ideal for drier skin instead. A few hero ingredients to look for in your oily skin moisturizers include:
Coffee causes acne.
For some reason, coffee has received quite the bad rap in the beauty space recently. While a sugary latte packed with artificial creamers and added sugar may not be idea for your skin health, coffee on its own will not cause acne—like, at all.
To make sure your daily cup remains skin-friendly, remember the following (and check out this guide for more details):
- Limit your coffee intake to 400 mg (or four cups) or 200 mg (or two cups) if you have a slower metabolism or feel jittery or anxious with more than two cups.
- Opt for decaf coffee if you're nearing your personal caffeine limit but still crave the flavor.
- Cut off caffeine intake six hours before bedtime.
- Make sure to buy organic, high-quality coffee when you can.
- Use plant-based milks—specifically almond, coconut, and flax.
- Limit sugars and syrups—instead, opt for natural sweeteners or no sweetener at all.
- Add collagen powder to boost the benefits—here's a list of our favorites from a nutrition Ph.D.
- Mind your water intake throughout the day.
Fine lines are only caused by age.
Yes, fine lines and wrinkles unquestionably come with age—but that's not the only reason they crop up. It’s important to mention that regardless of how old you are, there are plenty of other factors that contribute to fine lines and wrinkles. A few notable influences include:
- A lack of topical hydration (i.e., not using moisturizer).
- Unprotected exposure to UV rays.
- Prolonged states of oxidative stress.
- Facial movements & sleep position.
- Imbalance collagen production & degradation.
While relaxing your natural facial expressions and changing your sleep positions aren't exactly easy tasks, you can fill the gaps for the rest of those common triggers. Do your best to keep your skin hydrated, commit to wearing daily SPF, add an antioxidant serum to your routine, and ingest hydrolyzed collagen peptides daily.
See, your natural collagen levels begin declining with age (starting around the mid-20s1). However, you can support internal collagen production by ingesting hydrolyzed collagen peptides—here’s a list of our favorite options if you’re on the hunt.
The takeaway.
Not everything you see online is true when it comes to skin care. Look for research- and expert-backed tips, and always trust your own skin above all else. Remember that oily skin does, in fact, need moisturizing, coffee does not directly cause breakouts, and fine lines aren’t only caused by age. Regarding that last point, if you want to dive deeper into the nuances of fine lines and wrinkles, check out this guide.
