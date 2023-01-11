For many, the new year brings new (and sometimes unsolicited) beauty advice—think an influx of skin care tips, publicly shared routines, and the like. But just like diet and exercise info, you shouldn’t believe everything you hear or read on social media. Everyone’s skin is different, which means what works for someone else might not work for you.

And some skin care tips simply aren’t true. Ahead, find a few popular skin care myths and why you should think twice before believing them.