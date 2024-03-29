Advertisement
Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Some gut-boosting foods are obvious: think sauerkraut, kefir, kombucha, etc. While these fermented foods are probiotic stars, they aren’t the only ingredients that your gut microbiome craves.
A new study published in the journal Nutrients found that polyphenols found in common herbs and spices led to increased “good” gut microbes1 and decreased pro-inflammatory microbes. Here's what to know.
Why polyphenols are beneficial for gut health
The research team used microbiome data and food frequency questionnaires from 96 participants, mostly white females.
The herbs most commonly used amongst the group included black pepper, onion, garlic, cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric, with cinnamon having the highest polyphenol content.
They split the group into low, medium, and high polyphenol consumer categories. While general microbiome diversity was consistent among the groups, those who consumed more polyphenols had more Lactobacillus bacteria, which includes strains that support intestinal health.
Overall, the study suggests that higher habitual polyphenol consumption may promote an intestinal environment with lower levels of potentially harmful bacteria, and more good bugs.
How to get more polyphenols in your diet
The good news is that the more herbs and spices you add to your diet, the better your food will probably taste. Below, three ways to level up your culinary skills with polyphenol boosters.
Make your own salad dressing
One of the easiest ways to add fresh herbs and spices to your day is by making your own salad dressing and sauces. You can take a simple base like tahini and lemon or cilantro and lime and then liven up the drizzle with herbs and spices of your choice. If you decide to reach for fresh herbs, consider blending them into the dressing base for a cohesive flavor profile.
Add spices to your rice
I’ve made it a mission to get more turmeric into my diet in the last few months, and rice has been one of the easiest ways to use it. Simply drop a teaspoon of turmeric and a dash of ginger in with your rice before cooking it. The result? Better-tasting rice also delivers a gorgeous golden hue to any meal.
GET COOKING: Sunday Roast Chicken With Lemongrass & Coconut Rice
Add cinnamon to your coffee (and seek out a polyphenol-rich blend)
High-quality coffee can also be packed with polyphenols. Your best bet is to seek out whole-bean, organic blends. Toss a dash of cinnamon into your daily cup for further gut support.
The takeaway
Common herbs and spices like ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon contain polyphenols that have been shown to support the good bacteria in the gut while minimizing the pro-inflammatory ones. To get more herbs and spices in your diet, explore homemade dressings, spiced rice, and polyphenol-rich coffee blends. Want to learn more about your microbiome? Here, the difference between “good” and “bad” bacteria.
