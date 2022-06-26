Simple: Our collagen powder nails a decadent chocolate flavor without any added sugar, which are common culprits for causing glucose spikes right before bed (thus keeping you awake for longer). Instead of actual added flavors, our chocolatey goodness comes wholly from organic cocoa, and we also incorporate organic monk fruit extract to enhance the taste without adding any artificial sweeteners. Our organic monk fruit extract is derived from 100% pure monk fruit native to Asia (also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit"). Plus, mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood-sugar-friendly.*

One verified buyer of mbg beauty & gut collagen+ took to the review section to share their sugar-free hot cocoa recipe they sip on before bed. This sweet treat is arguably one of the simpler late-night snacks you could choose: All you have to do is heat up your milk of choice (she chose oat milk) and add one scoop of the chocolate collagen powder. You can either stir it in with a spoon or use an electric beverage whisk (like this one) to make it extra smooth. If you're looking for extra flavor, top it off with a dash of cinnamon.