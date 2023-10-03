First, let's discuss what the pelvic floor does, exactly: "The pelvic floor is made up of muscles, skin, and fascia," explains urogynecologist and pelvic floor expert Betsy Greenleaf, D.O. "It is this tissue that is responsible for keeping all of our organs from dropping out the bottom, such as bowels, bladder, and reproductive organs in women." Think of your pelvis like an open bowl constructed from your hip bones—while it creates a sturdy structure, Greenleaf notes, little is holding your organs inside. "It is a desperate fight against gravity." That's why it's important to strengthen those pelvic floor muscles so you can better support your continence (aka bladder control), sex drive, and more over time.