They chose these data sets for a few reasons. For starters, they both documented the coffee consumption habits of participants and had long follow-up periods. The UK-Biobank study was previously used in research that concluded that light to moderate coffee consumption (about half a cup to three cups daily) was associated with a lower risk of death2 . Meanwhile, the Rotterdam study has been analyzed to better understand how coffee consumption could affect kidney function3 . The UK-Biobank study participants drank an average of three to four cups of coffee per day, while the Rotterdam study participants drank between half a cup and two cups daily, on average.