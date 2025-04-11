And while your clogged pores may take the form of blackheads, they may also be sebaceous filaments. "Sebaceous filaments are naturally occurring tiny collections of sebum that are part of the pore structure," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. "They line the inside of the pores and assist in the flow of sebum along the lining into the skin to help moisturize it." And while these tend to be not noticeable elsewhere, they can be on your nose because of the pore size and oil production. While the appearance of these may be annoying, they are actually totally normal.