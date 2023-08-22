The reason nutrition is so important for skin is twofold. First, is the negative side: an inflammatory diet can trigger flare ups, blemishes, break down collagen, and lead to premature aging. But on the positive end, a well-balanced, robust diet can supply your body with what it needs for optimal functioning.

Some medical practitioners choose to turn to supplements for extra support, like Sarbaziha. “I'm really big on supplements, so I take a lot myself and I think they're very helpful,” she says.

A few of her favorites? “I think almost everybody should be on magnesium. It really helps with overall body function, and many folks are deficient in it,” she says.

(A quick note: Normal serum (blood) magnesium levels1 are defined as 0.75 to 0.95 mmol/L, with anything below this range indicating potential deficiency known as hypomagnesemia. While only 2% of the population2 is reported as having hypomagnesemia, some health professionals say that the condition is severely under-diagnosed since magnesium levels are usually only tested when they get dangerously low.)

But it’s not just the mineral to look into: “My other favorites are vitamin D, which helps pretty much everything and most of us are deficient in that as well,” she says. And in fact, almost all Americans are failing to consume just 400 IU of vitamin D from their daily diet, and clinical vitamin D insufficiency persists in almost half of the population3 . “A good probiotic will help balance your gut, which will help improve skin quality. Turmeric is always helpful if you are dealing with any inflammatory processes in the skin. Coq10 helps with elasticity.”