Lastly, as aforementioned, we can't rule out a possibility of real-life infidelity. Take this with a grain of salt (please!) but intuition is certainly real, and Loewenberg says it's "definitely not out of the question" to have a cheating dream when your partner is actually cheating, especially if they have a history of being unfaithful. "But of course, the main thing you need to look at is whether there's anything else besides the dream that would be leading you to those suspicions," she says. If you have nothing to go on besides the dream, she adds that "it's likely something else that feels like an intrusion within the relationship."