Plus, you'll want to be extra careful that the ingredients in your shampoos, scalp scrubs, et al., don't strip the color right off your strands. In addition to traditional culprits (sulfates, parabens, alcohols, salts), look out for sneaky clarifying or purifying agents, like charcoal, salicylic acid, or witch hazel. One rinse likely won't fade the color too much, but just know that these ingredients can slowly lift the dye from your strands over time. And if the product also includes sulfates or salt, the process can happen even quicker.