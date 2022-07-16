I Tested The New & Improved Dyson Airwrap — Here Are My Honest Thoughts
The Dyson Airwrap is, hands down, my most prized beauty possession. She has a special place on my vanity, right next to my favorite fragrances. After each use, I tuck her back into her case with precious care. When I travel, I stash her in my carry-on so I can keep her close-by. (After shelling out $600 for the multi-styler, the potential of losing it with my checked luggage honestly makes me shudder.) And like many Airwrap enthusiasts, the tool has transformed my at-home hair styling: Every time I use my Dyson, at least one person asks me if I recently got a professional blowout—it’s really that good.
I didn’t think the tool could get any better, but then came the new 2022 upgrade. Is the Airwrap 2.0 actually worth the investment? Here, find my honest review.
The new updates.
What makes the new generation Airwrap different from the original? The actual technology remains the same—it relies on enhanced Coanda airflow for fast and easy styling with no extreme heat—but the brand re-engineered their attachments for even more ease, and they even added a few new features to the line-up.
One of the most exciting tweaks comes with the upgraded curling attachments: Now, you can curl your hair clockwise and counterclockwise without swapping out the barrels mid-style (and scorching your fingertips in the process). Simply twist the knob at the top to change the direction of airflow. And for those with tresses past shoulder length, the brand also offers elongated curling barrels, found in the Complete Long kit.
The rough-dry attachment also comes with dual modes. On one end, it provides powerful airflow, meant to quickly prepare the strands for styling. But when you twist the knob up top, it transforms into a flyaway-smoothing tool. As someone who frequently deals with pesky flyaways, I’m personally very jazzed about this feature—but more on that later.
The upgrade also comes with new and improved paddle brush attachments: They now allow for airflow in the center of the brush (between the bristles) for a more efficient, smooth style. In the Complete Curly/Coily kit, you’ll also find a new wide-tooth comb attachment, meant to help detangle curls as it dries.
My results.
I have my Dyson blow-dry routine down to a science at this point (thank you, TikTok tutorials), so I was curious how the new upgrades would measure up to my already stacked routine. After receiving a complementary Complete Long kit from the brand, I put the Airwrap to the test:
After using the rough dry attachment until my strands were about 80% dry, I started out with the firm smoothing brush. Immediately, I noticed how much more efficiently it dried my hair and tamed frizz, thanks to the re-engineered center airflow. Typically, I’ll use the paddle brush on the bottom layers of my hair, then grab the round brush attachment for the top to make sure I cover the roots and encourage a curl.
Finally, I used the curling attachments to secure said curl and create more volume at the ends. Just like the original Airwrap, the barrels captured my strands like a magnet, but the elongated design made the curls way looser—think bouncy beach waves rather than big, barrel curls.
Once I styled my full head of hair, it was time for the final touch: the flyaway-smoother. As I mentioned, I frequently deal with frizz and flyaways, and despite smoothing an oil down my strands, stubborn, frizzy hairs can easily poke out. A hairstylist recently told me it’s because I’m experiencing some new growth right now (which, after a stint of pandemic-induced shedding, I’m very happy about), which means those new, baby hairs can easily make my blowout puffy without some gentle manipulation.
No lie, this flyaway attachment helped lay the hairs down in about three seconds flat. Just take a peek at my before and after results below—the tool made my roots noticeably sleeker, and it does so without sacrificing the health of those fragile strands.
Is it worth the buy?
This probably goes without saying, but the Airwrap is a serious investment. That said, if you rarely heat style your hair, it might not be worth dropping $600 for the hi-tech tool. But if you’re someone who regularly uses heat on your hair (raises both hands), I would say it’s 100% worth the buy. Not only is it multiple high-quality stylers in one, but the technology is simply unmatched—there’s a reason it’s always going viral on TikTok and flying off the shelves.
And for those who already own a Dyson Airwrap, good news for you: The new attachments are compatible on both machines. So if you’d like to snag the elongated barrels or flyaway-smoother (highly recommend), you can purchase the updated accessories at $40 a pop.
The takeaway.
I was already an Airwrap devotee, but the new upgrades have made me fall even more in love (didn’t know that was possible). The tool repeatedly sells out (as I write this, the Complete Long kit is sold out on Dyson’s website and on Ulta), so I suggest snagging it the moment you can add to cart. Trust me, your at-home blowouts will never be the same.
