Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Love

Here's Why Experts Say Affairs Happen + How To Repair In The Aftermath

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 29, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Upset Husband and Wife Going through Couples Therapy
Image by Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy
February 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Infidelity is a heartbreaking and traumatic experience that severely damages the trust and intimacy of a relationship—but why does it happen?

There are a myriad of reasons one partner might decide to stray outside marriage, of course, but according to psychologists John Gottman, Ph.D., and Julie Gottman, Ph.D., leading relationship experts and founders of the Gottman Institute, there's one big reason to keep in mind (and try to prevent).

Here's what the Gottman's had to say about affairs on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, plus how to repair your connection if you're dealing with the aftermath of one.

What's the #1 reason people have affairs?

When mindbodygreen's founder and co-CEO, Jason Wachob, asked the Gottman's what typically causes affairs, Julie quickly replied, "Loneliness. It's absolute loneliness."

As she explains, loneliness often arises out of the the "four horsemen of divorce," or the four behaviors that are associated with divorce: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling.

"One partner or another will be very critical of the other, very contemptuous, making the other person feel defensive. There'll be a lot of four horsemen until [one person] finally just can't take it anymore," she says.

And once that happens, "They start avoiding having conflict discussions, but as they avoid those conversations, they grow more and more distant until they're barely talking to each other at all—then there's deep loneliness within the marriage," Julie tells mindbodygreen.

Once this level of loneliness has set in, people are much more susceptible to seeking connection outside of the marriage. Julie notes that the late relationship researcher, Carol Rustbalt, also found that people with the greatest tendency to have affairs were people who compared their partner negatively to somebody else.

For instance, someone might have a nice exchange with their local barista and think, "She gave me a great smile. My wife never smiles at me like that." As Julie explains, "That's a negative comparison, and folks who had affairs were full of those."

So naturally, if you want to avoid an affair in the first place, avoid the behaviors outlined in the four horsemen of divorce, don't compare your spouse to anyone else, and if you are beginning to feel lonely within your marriage and/or estranged from one another, take steps to rebuild your connection.

How to repair post-affair

If an affair has already impacted your marriage, here's the three-step process the Gottman's recommend for repairing your relationship and starting over.

1.

Atone

The first stage of this process is what the Gottman's call atonement. As Julie tells mindbodygreen, "Atonement is absolutely crucial to healing from an affair."

In the atonement stage, the hurt partner can ask the partner who's had the affair any questions they want to, and those questions must be honored and answered transparently. "They also have to listen to the feelings of the hurt partner with as much empathy as they can," Julie adds.

It's worth noting that this stage is not about discussing what went wrong in the marriage. "We're just dealing with the consequences of the affair," Julie explains. To that end, the Gottman's note that if couples don't actually talk about the affair and confront it, the relationship is likely to end.

Finally, the person who had the affair, of course, has to apologize in a very big way. "And they may need to do that many times," Julie says.

2.

Attune

Stage two is is the attuning stage, in which couples start building "marriage #2." In Julie's words, marriage #1 must be left behind. "Marriage #1 has burned to the ground with the affair. An affair destroys everything in a marriage. Not only that, but it typically creates post traumatic stress disorder in the person who's really been hurt," she explains.

So in this stage, the focus is on helping the hurt partner heal (especially if they're dealing with PTSD symptoms like nightmares, intrusive thoughts, hypervigilance, etc.), as well as rebuilding trust.

As Julie tells mindbodygreen, attuning is about understanding each other, as well as rebuilding the marriage using better conflict management, sustaining the friendship and passion in the relationship, and building more trust based on transparency.

3.

Attach

Finally, the third and final stage of repairing post-affair is the attachment stage. The bulk of the heavier work has taken place in stage two, while attaching to each other in stage three is about reinvigorating your sex life together and renewing your commitment to each other.

As you both navigate your second shot at marriage, consider this a fresh start and a chance to "date" each other again.

If you need some inspiration there, here's our guide to spicing up your sex life, as well as the key characteristics of a healthy relationship.

The takeaway

Being cheated on is a major violation of trust that can absolutely shatter a marriage—but if loneliness is the cause, we can do our best to avoid it. And if, for whatever reason, an affair does happen, know that it is not impossible to repair the damage, should both of you be ready and willing.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships
Love

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships

Francesca Bond

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists
Love

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists

Francesca Bond

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?
Love

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Relationship Dynamic Can Increase Intimacy & Communication
Love

This Relationship Dynamic Can Increase Intimacy & Communication

Sarah Regan

This Mindful & Underrated Practice Could Give Your Sex Life A Boost
Sex

This Mindful & Underrated Practice Could Give Your Sex Life A Boost

Francesca Bond

My Sex Life Changed Overnight When I Added This Product To The Mix
Sex

My Sex Life Changed Overnight When I Added This Product To The Mix

Carleigh Ferrante

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Experts Weigh In On How To Do It Nicely
Love

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Experts Weigh In On How To Do It Nicely

Francesca Bond

Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? I Swear By This Hands-Free Toy
Sex

Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? I Swear By This Hands-Free Toy

Braelyn Wood

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out
Love

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships
Love

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships

Francesca Bond

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists
Love

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists

Francesca Bond

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?
Love

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Relationship Dynamic Can Increase Intimacy & Communication
Love

This Relationship Dynamic Can Increase Intimacy & Communication

Sarah Regan

This Mindful & Underrated Practice Could Give Your Sex Life A Boost
Sex

This Mindful & Underrated Practice Could Give Your Sex Life A Boost

Francesca Bond

My Sex Life Changed Overnight When I Added This Product To The Mix
Sex

My Sex Life Changed Overnight When I Added This Product To The Mix

Carleigh Ferrante

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Experts Weigh In On How To Do It Nicely
Love

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Experts Weigh In On How To Do It Nicely

Francesca Bond

Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? I Swear By This Hands-Free Toy
Sex

Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? I Swear By This Hands-Free Toy

Braelyn Wood

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out
Love

How's Your Inner Child Doing? Here's A Quick Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth TipsFeng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.