The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor

Before diving into the main and often unexpected causes of an affair, let me first offer a sign of hope. As a marriage counselor, I see couple after couple heal from the deep betrayal of trust that a secret relationship creates. So much so that many partners agree that while the process was excruciating, the dramatically new version of themselves and their relationship was greatly needed. Those who use the trauma as a wake-up call to grow and change, personally and in their relationship, often reach a deeper level of intimacy where they dare to call it a gift—a painful one no doubt. The raw brokenness can awaken a vulnerability that, in turn, can become the fertile soil needed for growth and real connection. Because of this, helping couples heal from an affair is one of my favorite specialties.

Not all couples survive (or should) the devastating impact of an affair. This is especially true for those who deem that the relationship isn't worth the tremendous effort required to grieve, transform, and heal the trust. Some relationships have such a crumbled foundation, or perhaps there was never a strong one to begin with. Both partners may not be ready to take ownership of reaching such a low place, individually and as a couple, which is an essential first step in the repair and growth process.

While many use the pain from an affair as a catalyst for transformation, there is definitely a better way. The key is to do everything you can to get ahead of this kind of devastating crash.

The first proactive step is awareness. I can't tell you how many times I hear, "I'm not sure how this happened. I never thought I (or my partner) was capable of having an affair." Many fall into the illusion that they are immune to the allure of an affair. They feel sideswiped as to how they could have let this happen. Wanting to know the why is the betrayed partner's constant front-runner desire, only second to trying to calm the emotional storm and grief from finding out.

This is why it's so important to dig deeper and learn about the reasons people form secret relationships and betray their partners, often whom they love very much.