The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor

Before diving into the main and often unexpected causes of an affair, let me first offer a sign of hope. As a marriage counselor, I see couple after couple heal from the deep betrayal of trust that a secret relationship creates. So much so that many partners agree that while the process was excruciating, the dramatically new version of themselves and their relationship was greatly needed. Those who use the trauma as a wake-up call to grow and change, personally and in their relationship, often reach a deeper level of intimacy where they dare to call it a gift—a painful one no doubt. The raw brokenness can awaken a vulnerability that, in turn, can become the fertile soil needed for growth and real connection. Because of this, helping couples heal from an affair is one of my favorite specialties.