Many couples find themselves unhappy or empty in their relationship. The physical bonds can naturally fade as life's responsibilities and the safe routine set in—even for those partners whose initial union felt soulful and natural, deep and passionate.

Two years into what I thought was a surefire marriage, a lack of connectedness caught me by surprise. I thought once you find an amazing person then, sure, the relationship will take effort, but the closeness and fulfillment would simply expand naturally. I had no idea at the time that my husband and I were missing a deeper spiritual connection, both individually and together.

Rather than breaking us apart, we used this marriage crisis to break us open. Looking back, we were definitely on the brink of a quest for a more spiritual relationship.

Many find the idea of a more spiritual relationship quite intriguing, and, at the same time, vague and confusing. Before we delve into what it means to have a spiritual relationship—with some simple ways to grow more spiritually intimate with your partner–let's define spirituality.