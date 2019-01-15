Will An Emotional Affair Kill Your Relationship? 

It's typically defined as a relationship with someone with whom you have emotional intimacy, sexual attraction, and secrecy or dishonesty about it with your partner. While it doesn't bring some of the pain that comes from a sexual interaction with a third person, it still brings the pain of dishonesty and lack of care for the feelings of the resolute partner. As hard as it is to recover from the effects of sexual infidelity, an emotional affair still confronts you with the harsh realities that one of you was willing to indulge their own desires at the expense the other's trust and intimacy.

Emotional affairs often start by accident, sliding down the slippery slope of friendship and attraction. What begins as a work dinner, a message from an old friend or flame, or a shared workout at the gym can be developed into a flirtation and an intimate affair. Many people have these interactions without it turning into cheating. Others, especially those who aren't completely fulfilled in their own relationships, begin to indulge the feelings of validation, attraction, and excitement. They continue to pursue the communication when they know it is starting to have an intimate or sexual charge to it, and they know enough to keep it from their partner.

Many people don't consider emotional affairs to be cheating since they aren't having sex. But it is the secrecy and betrayal of trust that creates the most damage. If you find there is intimacy, attraction, and secrecy, you are in an affair.

If you're still not sure if your relationship with another person qualifies as an emotional affair, consider these questions: