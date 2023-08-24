Can Collagen Support Muscle Mass? Plus, What To Look For
Collagen supplements are best known for their healthy skin aging benefits, but these powders are more nuanced than you might think.* One of those oft-overlooked perks is related to muscle mass—here’s how it works.
Advertisement
Can collagen support muscle mass?
Quick note: The reason collagen supplements are beneficial for your skin is because, when formulated correctly, they can help promote your body's natural production of collagen1.*
What you may not know is that parts of our muscles are made up of collagen, too. It only makes sense, then, that clinical studies demonstrate hydrolyzed collagen supplementation supports muscle strength2.
In fact, according to Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, CLT, “Collagen can also support lean muscle and help improve body composition.*“ While this is still an emerging area of research, science has shown that collagen supplements can support skeletal muscle mass and strength3 as well.*
And the results are even greater when paired with strength training: In one small clinical study, men who took collagen daily while participating in an exercise program gained more muscle mass2 than those who only completed the exercise program.*
This doesn't mean collagen supplements can replace protein powder, but they may be a worthy addition to your routine. Still, you have to find the right product.
When shopping for collagen supplements, you should prioritize hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, as this is the form most often used in many of the emerging research studies. The hydrolization process breaks down the larger collagen bonds so your body can actually digest it.
You’ll also want to make sure the dosage is adequate, as research shows that 15 to 20 grams per day can help muscle mass4, muscle strength5, and common soreness after exercise6.*
The thing it, many collagen supplements contain less than 10 grams, whereas research points to 15 to 20 grams per day for muscle strength.* That's why the mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ comes with 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, along with other ingredients like hyaluronic acid (which can promote joint comfort7), vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, and plenty more.*
Plus, you can choose between unflavored and a natural chocolate variety, with no added sugar. Trust us, it's a worthy choice. We made sure of it!
Advertisement
The takeaway
Collagen is found in your skin and your muscles, which is likely why collagen supplements may be able to aid muscle mass and strength.* Nevertheless, quality is of the utmost importance when it comes to shopping for supplements, so do your research first. Plus, you'll want to pair your supplement with a solid exercise routine; here, you can find more muscle-building tips.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3583892/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4594048/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6566884/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26353786/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31010031/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30783776/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7149899/