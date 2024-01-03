Advertisement
This Is The One Thing You Should Do To Stop Hair Loss This Year
Got a hair growth goal this year? I’m right there with you. After noticing some sparser areas near my temples, likely from several months of slicked-back buns, I’ve made it my resolution to reduce shedding and thicken up my hairline.
Of course, this is an objective much easier said than done. Encouraging precious inches takes time, effort, and often a pinch of faith—plus some high-quality hair growth products.
Everyone’s hair and scalp are different, but if there’s one universal item to reach for, experts suggest snagging rosemary oil. Great news: Beloved hair care brand Briogeo just launched a potent Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil, and it’s just the product for the job—take it from a beauty editor who has already seen results!
Why rosemary?
In the clean hair care space, rosemary is well-known for its hair-healthy properties. The herb is fabulous for stimulating circulation on the scalp—which, in turn, has the potential to spur hair growth.
In fact, a 2015 randomized comparative trial found that rosemary essential oil was just as effective1 as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products) for reversing hair loss caused by androgens—also known as male- or female-pattern baldness—after six months.
And in that study, the minoxidil had a higher rate of itching and discomfort on the skin than rosemary. That's why holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., deemed the essential oil "a very reasonable option for people who want to stay natural and have some thinning hair issues" on the mindbodygreen podcast.
Rosemary oil also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, meaning it can reduce free radical damage and irritation on the scalp, which provides a healthy environment for hair growth.
What’s more, "Rosemary oil has purifying properties that make it a key part of my hair routine and one of my favorite hair blends," Leslie Lewis, senior director of global training and education at Young Living, previously told mbg. Those purifying abilities help clarify the scalp and lift excess oil, debris, and buildup from the follicles—and a clean, refreshed scalp is crucial for hair growth.
I suspect that’s why Briogeo decided to make their rosemary-infused product a pre-shampoo treatment: Not only does the formula stimulate the scalp and usher nutrients to the follicles, but it also helps dissolve buildup and pave the way for a more efficient shampoo. Both are necessary for longer, thicker locks.
My product of choice: Briogeo’s Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil
In addition to rosemary, the Pre-Wash Oil features tea tree, another potent essential oil known for clearing buildup; both EOs help you avoid shedding caused by inflamed, congested follicles.
But you never want to apply these essential oils directly on your skin, so the treatment comes buffered with castor oil, grapeseed oil, avocado oil, and olive oil—all of which are brimming with fatty acids that feed your strands the nutrients they crave.
Other key ingredients include biotin (which strengthens the surface of your hair strands) and bisabolol, a chamomile-derived compound that further soothes inflammation.
Like the name suggests, you’ll want to use this oil as a pre-shampoo treatment. Part your hair into sections and use the targeted applicator to apply the oil directly on your scalp. I pay extra attention to my sparser areas, like my temples and hairline, making sure to saturate any gaps.
Next, massage the product into your scalp: I use a scalp brush to really stimulate the follicles, then I’ll rake some product through my lengths with my fingers, for good measure.
Let it sit for at least 10 to 15 minutes before hopping into the shower—or, as I prefer, leave it on overnight for the best results. The formula is lightweight enough that it won’t make a mess of your pillow (swear!), yet it’s hydrating enough to last all day long in a slicked-back style (just make sure you don't pull your hairline too tight, or you might thwart all your progress by creating breakage). I’ve used the oil both in the morning and at night and have noticed softer, shinier hair each time.
And those areas of shedding near my temples? I’ve finally noticed some baby hairs starting to fill in the gaps. It’s a gradual process (again, hair growth takes time!), but I do believe the consistent rosemary treatment is speeding things along. If anything, it’s certainly making the hair I already have balanced and moisturized—and keeping your length healthy is just as important as stimulating those follicles.
The takeaway
If there’s one ingredient to use for longer, stronger hair this year, it’s rosemary oil. And with Briogeo’s new Pre-Wash Oil, it’s never been easier to add the famed botanical to your shower routine. By increasing circulation on the scalp and clearing it of buildup pre-shampoo, it’s like a one-two punch for healthy hair growth—and a solid investment to reduce shedding!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel