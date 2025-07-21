"One of the things that I love more than anything else when I'm with people my age is how we laugh about how we can't wear high-heeled shoes anymore, or we go upstairs and then we forget why we're there," says Cole. She found this reflected in her research, observing focus groups of women thriving in their eighth decade. There was a shared feeling of relief to talk about these changes, and universal in these focus groups was the discussion of changes in memory.