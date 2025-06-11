Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
June 11, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Sexy creatine water with raspberry and lemon
June 11, 2025

Whether your thing is spin classes, lifting heavy at the gym, getting your steps in, or some combination, you want to get the most health benefits from each activity. And that means properly hydrating.

But plain water doesn't always do the trick (you need electrolytes!).

The solution? Concocting a delicious recovery drink with one of the most studied fitness supplements out there—creatine. Here's how. 

Raspberry Lemonade Electrolyte Water

Ingredients: 

Makes 1 serving

  • 8-10 ounces of water
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Handful of raspberries 
  • Sprig of mint
  • 1 serving creatine with taurine+
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt or pink Himalayan salt (can add more if it's a super-sweaty session)

Method

  • Combine all ingredients in a glass of choice (with or without ice), stir, and enjoy!

Editor's note:

You could also add all ingredients to a blender and pulse until smooth for an agua-fresca-inspired beverage.

Support muscle recovery with creatine*

Creatine has been one of the most widely used sports supplements for decades—for good reason. It truly works.

Research shows taking 3 to 5 grams of creatine daily helps combat muscle soreness from exercise and aids recovery. It also promotes strength and power during exercise—so you can push yourself harder.*

But its benefits aren't isolated to professional athletes. Pretty much every person can benefit from added creatine. That's why mindbodygreen created creatine with taurine+.

This flavorless powder provides a 5-gram dose in addition to 2 grams of the amino acid taurine (which further supports your fitness goals, as well as your heart and brain health).* 

Rehydrating with water, electrolytes, and creatine is a great way to get all your recovery essentials in. But as long as you take creatine consistently day-to-day, you don't have to be too particular with the timing. 

For an on-the-go-option...

Consider mindbodygreen's electrolytes+ with creatine. These convenient (and tasy) stick packs provide key electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium in addition to creatine to support hydration and muscle health.* You can add a serving to the recipe above (our Lemon Lime flavor would pair beautifully) or just add it to water in a shaker cup!

The takeaway

It's time to start prioritizing electrolytes in your daily routine. While we suggest a refreshing raspberry lemonade, you can use any fruit and herbs you like. Just don't forget the creatine!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
