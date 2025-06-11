Advertisement
Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Whether your thing is spin classes, lifting heavy at the gym, getting your steps in, or some combination, you want to get the most health benefits from each activity. And that means properly hydrating.
But plain water doesn't always do the trick (you need electrolytes!).
The solution? Concocting a delicious recovery drink with one of the most studied fitness supplements out there—creatine. Here's how.
Raspberry Lemonade Electrolyte Water
Ingredients:
Makes 1 serving
- 8-10 ounces of water
- Juice of ½ lemon
- Handful of raspberries
- Sprig of mint
- 1 serving creatine with taurine+
- ⅛ teaspoon sea salt or pink Himalayan salt (can add more if it's a super-sweaty session)
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a glass of choice (with or without ice), stir, and enjoy!
Editor's note:
Support muscle recovery with creatine*
Creatine has been one of the most widely used sports supplements for decades—for good reason. It truly works.
Research shows taking 3 to 5 grams of creatine daily helps combat muscle soreness from exercise and aids recovery. It also promotes strength and power during exercise—so you can push yourself harder.*
But its benefits aren't isolated to professional athletes. Pretty much every person can benefit from added creatine. That's why mindbodygreen created creatine with taurine+.
Rehydrating with water, electrolytes, and creatine is a great way to get all your recovery essentials in. But as long as you take creatine consistently day-to-day, you don't have to be too particular with the timing.
The takeaway
It's time to start prioritizing electrolytes in your daily routine. While we suggest a refreshing raspberry lemonade, you can use any fruit and herbs you like. Just don't forget the creatine!