Scientists at the University of Washington (UW) have developed a blood test, known as SOBA (soluble oligomer binding assay)1 , that has successfully predicted the onset of AD in humans.

Their new study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), builds on past research that identified a specific protein formation present in the blood of patients with active AD. As this new study observed, these protein formations can be seen years or even decades before symptoms begin.

It's important to note that this study was conducted on a limited group, ultimately predicting symptom onset for 10 individuals. While these results are promising, more research on a larger group of people is necessary to fully confirm the validity of this study's findings.

"What clinicians and researchers have wanted is a reliable diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease—and not just an assay that confirms a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, but one that can also detect signs of the disease before cognitive impairment happens," senior author Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., said in a news release. "What we show here is that SOBA may be the basis of such a test."