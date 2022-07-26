Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."

While some choose to treat camping as a time to go au natural and forego soaps altogether, others enjoy the feeling of a quick rinse or dish washing after a long day of hiking. And that's totally fine—as long as your suds don't harm the wildlife around you. We spoke with a representative of Leave No Trace to learn what to look for in an eco-friendly, biodegradable soap that will leave you, your plates, and your surroundings sparkly clean.

What makes soap biodegradable?

Biodegradable soaps are quicker and cleaner to decompose in the environment than detergents, which tend to be higher in chemical additives.

JD Tanner, the Director of Education and Training at Leave No Trace, explains that there are a few reasons to use biodegradable soaps in the backcountry—especially if you're near a water source.

For starters, conventional soaps often contain surfactants that lower the surface tension of water. These can make it harder for water striders to get where they need to go, as well as break down certain aquatic animal's mucus layers, which protect them from harmful bacteria and parasites. The phosphates in some soaps and detergents can also contribute to algae blooms that deprive aquatic areas of oxygen, which is why many states are now banning them in household and personal care products.

Biodegradable soaps won't contain as many of these harmful ingredients and are safer to use in the backcountry. However, in accordance with Leave No Trace Principles, you should only use a small amount of them at a time and never apply them within 200 feet of a water source.