There's no denying that weightlifting is an excellent way to boost your health from the inside out. Per various studies, it increases metabolic health1 , naturally releases dopamine, improves blood sugar and circulation, and helps regulate hormones2 . Ready to get in on these benefits? When it comes to strength training at home, the best weight bench is essential. This versatile piece of equipment can be used to work every muscle group.

With a potpourri of weight benches to consider, it's tough to decipher which are worth adding to cart (not to mention taking up space in your home). Below, we've demystified the topic, rounding up the best weight benches for every exercise type and experience level, with expert advice on how to choose the best one for you.