The best way to deal with sun damage is to not get it in the first place. And to avoid UV damage, we encourage folks to practice smart sun care—which not only involves wearing sunscreen (peep our favorites here), but utilizing accessories and avoiding peak hours when possible. Because, ultimately, sunshine is vital to our overall health so it’s important we figure out how to enjoy it responsibly.

One way to bolster your sun protection is to utilize antioxidants that can curb UV-induced free radicals, which ultimately means less collagen degradation, pigmentation issues, and cell damage.