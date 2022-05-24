What Time Should You Eat Before A Workout? The Answer May Surprise You

Fueling your body for exercise is key, but when it comes down to the details of exactly when you should be eating before hitting the gym, things become a little blurry. There are several factors that determine what and when you should eat prior to starting your workout. Perhaps it's dealing with a sensitive stomach or preparing for a particularly strenuous workout—whatever the case, there are always considerations when it comes to fuel-optimizing.

So when exactly should you be eating before working out? Experts offer some guidance.