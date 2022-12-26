The Best Relationship Advice We Heard From Therapists In 2022

"Building your capacity to be in touch with how you're feeling on a deeper level permits you to think clearly and see solutions because you're no longer protecting yourself from your pain. You are no longer designing your life around keeping a lid on discomfort. Options can now occur to you.

"This begins the process of disentangling the present from the past. Your partner's ears open when they hear you speak from that place of vulnerability. Both of you can come to understand how your histories are influencing the present. You and your partner can work together to solve whatever is troubling you. The cutting edge of change is always discomfort—a journey well worth the vulnerability you will encounter along the way.

"Be curious—staying in love requires it. Lurking in your own personal underground are some of the culprits that require courage to face. Be willing to look inside of yourself. If you are really going to thrive in your relationship, you'll need the courage to struggle with inevitable discomfort. The courage to grapple with those demons is what allows you to fall in love—again—this time with your partner."

—Deborah J. Fox, MSW, couples' counselor and sex therapist