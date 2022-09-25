This Is Why Some People Stay In Toxic Relationships, From A Therapist

You’ve been texting with someone you met on a dating app. This person is smart, attractive, charming, and you hope they will be the one… even though they often don’t respond to your communication for days at a time.

You’re living with someone, and you feel like you know this person and are dependent upon this person. But you also continue to feel let down and dissatisfied, and you’ve done everything you can to try to improve the relationship. You don’t want to be alone, and you hope that eventually they will stop being dismissive, self-involved, or controlling.

You’ve been with your partner for a year now, and you’ve had many intense arguments and painful moments. They’ve been harsh and unforgiving with you through conflicts, but they’re loving to you when things are good. You tell yourself those crueler moments were just one-time things, and you hope things will be different going forward.

Here’s the hard truth we need to realize: A person is a pattern of behavior. A person is not a series of consecutive moments created by your hope and fantasy of who they could eventually become.