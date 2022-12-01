Technology is an incredible tool to stay connected to loved ones—but it also has the potential to harm your relationships. See, as you enter the vast world of social media, it inherently takes you out of the present moment. “So much about technology is about trying to get those dopaminergic hits of, ‘Wow, this might make my future better.’ And so we're less likely to be focused on the here and now,” notes Lieberman.

There are ways to use technology mindfully, sure, but according to Lieberman, it’s important for us to recognize the limitations of technology when it comes to true, honest connection. “Science and technology have seduced us into the mistaken notion that they can provide everything that we need. And that's absolutely not true, because what we really need has nothing to do with science and technology,” he says.

“What we really need are things like friendship, love, meaning, and art. What we need are magic moments in life when we feel that we are living at, at the top of our existence. And these magic moments don't come from new big-screen TVs. They don't come from the latest cell phone. They come out of the blue when we least expect it, and suddenly we realize what it feels like to be alive.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.