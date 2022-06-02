Some people misinterpret the stages of dating, Frank says. They assume that once they find their mate, their life will begin. According to Frank, this could not be more false; in fact, she argues that’s precisely the opposite of what you should do for a healthy relationship.

“A nonnegotiable for everybody should be to build your life and make sure your life is working before you attach yourself to another human,” she explains. This means solidifying different aspects of your life before looking for a mate, and definitely before settling into a serious relationship.

“It takes a village to sustain a relationship,” she continues. “If you don’t have your own infrastructure of your own friends, your own hobbies, your own wellness practices, and your own mental hygiene in place before you enter a relationship, the likelihood that relationship will be functional or sustainable is pretty low.” Translation: You don't want to be attached at the hip. Couples who over-rely on each other run the risk of becoming codependent, which can put a strain on the relationship.

Psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, agrees: "To give up the journey of self-discovery—at least some of which needs to occur during alone time—is to give up one of the richest dimensions of our lives. And our partnership will suffer, as we will," he recently told mbg. That said, dedicate time to exploring your own interests and getting to know yourself before investing in another person; this will help you maintain individuality in the relationship. Think of it like furnishing a home that’s fully built rather than one that’s half-finished—you can't move in to a house with a wobbly foundation.