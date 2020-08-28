The Single Most Destructive Factor In Your Search For Real Love

“What’s the most common problem you see in your practice?”

I asked this question of my frequent collaborator, Aimee Hartstein, LCSW. With 20 years of experience counseling singles and couples on relationship issues, she answered without skipping a beat.

“Over and over, I see clients who didn't individuate from their family of origin. Until a person has individuated, it is nearly impossible for them to have a healthy romantic relationship.”

What is individuation? And why is it so important for your love life (and your happiness in general)? Allow me to explain.