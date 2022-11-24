Size:

Sleep coach and nutritionist, Annika Carroll, says your first line of business should be giving thought to the mattress size. Most bed bunk frames are best supported by twin, twin XL, or full-sized mattresses, so bear in mind that you only have a few options.

While these sizes are great for younger sleepers (and those looking to save space), it can be limiting for larger sleepers or people who want more room. “Bunk bed mattresses are generally smaller in size as most bunk beds fit twin-sized mattresses,” Carroll confirms. “That is the only limitation you might have when it comes to selection.”

Materials:

Just like you would with any mattress, Carroll advises considering the materials used in your mattress. “I recommend looking for certified organic mattresses to avoid toxins (or chemicals) being used in manufacturing them. These will off-gas or even get absorbed by the skin during sleep.”

Weight and Thickness:

Finally, take account of mattress weight and thickness, especially since the top bunk mattress should be lightweight and easy to carry. “Changing the top bed mattress can be a bit challenging if the mattress is very thick and thus heavy,” Carroll says. “What’s more is that bunk beds also have weight restrictions, so make sure the mattress will accommodate this as thicker mattresses are significantly heavier.”

Edge support:

Although the frame should have rails regardless, edge support is especially important for that top bunk. Typically, beds made with coils (innerspring and hybrid models) offer the best edge support, and latex is a good option, too.