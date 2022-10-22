The 6 Best Twin Mattresses For Toddlers Of 2022, To Keep Your Child Sleeping Through The Night
Your little one is in the toddler stage, and they’re starting to be just a bit too successful at escaping their crib. Spoiler alert: They’re ready to graduate to a big kid bed, and you have some options to consider. You could pick a toddler bed (a compact twist on a twin size), or you could skip the toddler bed stage, and get a longer lifespan from your purchase with one of these twin mattresses for toddlers.
Research1 shows that there are multiple factors that impact sleep quality in kids—and according to Seema Bonney, M.D., founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, "Sleep is especially important for toddlers, since it's crucial for their growth and development." Bonney notes that there are a few considerations to take (more on these later) when deciding between a toddler bed or a twin bed, and ultimately, only you will know which option is best-suited for you and your tot.
If you’re focusing on longevity, we can’t lie that your child (and your wallet) will get a lot more mileage out of a twin bed than a toddler bed. What’s most important is that you find a supportive and safe solution that helps your child drift off to dreamland, and stay sleeping throughout the night.
Keep scrolling to learn more about how to pick the best bed for your child, and to see our picks of the best twin mattresses for toddlers.
A peek at the best twin mattresses for toddlers:
When is it time to move your toddler to a twin mattress?
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) you shouldn’t transition a child to a “big kid” mattress until they’re able to effectively climb out of their crib. The Sleep Foundation notes that other indicators like the crib rail being below chest height is a clear sign that it’s time for the switch. For many children this can be anywhere from 18 to 24 months, or as old as around three years old (36 months).
Per Bonney, "It really depends on the emotional maturity of the child—some are ready at 18 months, and some are not [ready] until they're 3 to 4 years old." She goes on to explain, "Some kids are on the larger side, and should be more quickly transitioned to a bed so they're more comfortable, and safer as they can jump or fall out of a crib if the chest reaches the top of the rail at the lowest setting."
How to choose the right twin bed for your toddler.
All of this considered, going mattress shopping for your child isn’t much different than for an adult. However, you’ll want to prioritize a firmer mattress. Below, find a few standard criteria to keep in mind when selecting a quality mattress.
Materials
Most mattresses are either innerspring, latex, memory foam, organic, or a hybrid. Hybrid models often feature innerspring coils surrounded by memory foam, latex, or other materials. Memory foam is most susceptible to off-gassing, the process of chemical vapors to be released and is not a sustainable choice—so Eco-focused parents should prioritize latex or organic mattresses.
"Hypoallergenic mattresses are particularly appropriate for toddlers with various sensitivities," Bonney confirms. She also adds, "Mattresses made of wool have moisture-wicking properties that help to keep toddlers dry and comfortable. Removable organic cotton covers with a water-repellent barrier that can make cleaning quick and simple are another option. Some mattresses can even be entirely washable."
Certifications
If you’re concerned about volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or the ecological impact that many bedding materials can have on the environment, then you’ll want to look for certifications that confirm a brand is minimizing its impact. If your sole concern is low VOCs, GREENGUARD GOLD and CertiPUR-US are common certifications to look for.
Edge Support
True children’s mattresses have more pronounced edges to provide extra protection. For the ultimate safety solution, you’ll want to install toddler gates on the bed frame.
Firmness & Sleep Position
The firmness you want will depend on your child’s preferred sleeping position. A side sleeper will usually feel more comfortable on a softer mattress while back and stomach sleepers will want something a bit firmer to avoid sinking into the mattress. For young children, experts recommend a firmer bed. That in mind, most children’s beds are a bit harder than you might prefer as an adult. If it’s bothersome for your child, consider investing in a mattress topper to create a more plush experience.
Contour and Pressure Relief
Contour and pressure relief refers to a mattress’ ability to redistribute weight and minimize unnecessary strain on contact points along the body. Again, this feature will go hand-in-hand with your child’s sleeping style. Finding a mattress that’s designed for their sleeping position will directly impact how well a mattress can effectively contour to their body and provide pressure relief.
Durability
The average lifespan of a mattress is between seven to 10 years. Bonney expands on this, saying, "A standard twin lasts on average for about 8 years, but often for more than a decade. Toddler mattresses last for shorter periods of time."
Assuming you’re buying a mattress for your child when they’re between three and five years old, it should be durable enough to last them until adolescence or even high school age. Keep in mind, little ones love to jump on beds—which can prematurely age the mattress. Look for features like reinforced seams, extended layers of foam, or a flippable mattress that will last longer, and better support a growing body.
How We Picked:
When picking out a mattress for your child, you want something they’ll be able to sleep in for years to come. We prioritized mattresses that will stand the test of time, and that are made with the highest quality materials.
Edge support is crucial for a toddler’s mattress, so we aimed to include options that will keep your child safely in bed throughout the night.
We read hundreds of reviews from people who have tested each of these mattresses, in order to provide the most thorough, well-rounded recommendations.
A high-quality mattress is an investment in your child’s health. We know everyone’s budget is different, so we selected mattresses at various price points.
Our picks for the best twin mattresses for toddlers of 2022
Best Hybrid: Avocado Eco Organic Kids Mattress
Pros:
- Low-profile design makes it ideal for trundle, bunk, and daybeds
- GOLS certified organic latex, GOTS certified organic cotton, MADE SAFE non-toxic seal
Cons:
- May be too firm for some children
- Low profile doesn't work for some bed frames
Hybrids give you best of both worlds in one mattress. This mattress is made from GOLS certified organic latex, recycled steel innerspring coils, and a GOTS certified organic cotton and wool cover. The firm mattress offers plenty of support, thanks to the six-inch layer of 660 steel coils. Meanwhile, the wool material in the cover allows for enhanced airflow. If you’re buying a mattress for a bunk or trundle bed, you’ll like the low profile design.
This organic mattress arrives in recyclable packaging. Most reviewers note that there is minimal-to-no off-gassing (thanks to the natural materials), and that the mattress is ready to use within a few hours of opening the package.
What Customers Say:
One person shares, “We have two of these and the kids are loving it! They are perfect for their loft beds that need a lower profile mattress. The rest of our mattresses are the regular Avocado mattresses that are also great. This Eco model is lower profile and less firm than the regular model. We really appreciate this company saving the earth for our kids!”
Note, some people find this mattress to be too firm.
Best Memory Foam: Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress
Pros:
- Cooling
- Great option for back and stomach sleepers
Cons:
- Expensive
- Some say it doesn’t hold up over time
- Memory foam
Made from graphite-infused foam that helps regulate body temperature, this mattress features an open-cell support foam for enhanced breathability. It’s a memory foam mattress that's designed specifically to support back and side sleepers, and comes with a removable washable knit cover. The materials are CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified for low VOC emissions.
This mattress ships vacuum-sealed in a box with no excess packaging. However, you might want to let it sit for two to three hours so that it fully expands and airs out.
What Customers Say:
It has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating, and reviews tend to imply that once you buy one of these, there’s no going back. One reviewer shares, “My husband and I have a tempur pedic bed that costs a fortune. Then we bought our son the bed from you guys and I’m amazed by the comfort. It is everyone in our house's favorite bed. I wish we had one ourselves!”
Some individuals note that the mattress can lose support over time. One couple mentions that their mattress lost its shape and support after just three years.
Best Innerspring: Saatva Youth Mattress
Pros:
- CertiPUR-US certified
- Water-resistant makes it ideal for early potty training
- Dual-sided and flippable for more longevity
Cons:
- Slow shipping and difficult tracking
When you’re choosing a mattress for toddlers, durability is key. The waterproof cotton cover on this mattress is treated with Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment, ensuring that nighttime accidents won’t ruin your investment. It's made from five layers of foam and coils, and is actually a flippable mattress—so it will last longer, even as your child grows. One side is firmer for ages three through seven. The other side is slightly softer and is designed for ages eight through 12. Best of all, this innerspring mattress supports on spinal alignment.
For an added charge, the brand will provide a white glove, in-room delivery service. This includes bringing the mattress into your home, setting it up, and removing your old mattress (depending on the brand and model) at no extra charge. This is a low-odor mattress, and it doesn’t need much time to achieve its full 10-inch height.
What Customers Say:
While this mattress may be considered a splurge, the overwhelming sentiment is that it will be money well spent. As one parent puts it, “I was hesitant to spend this much on a mattress for my 5 year old but I'm so glad I did. It arrived earlier than expected and having the old one hauled away was an added bonus! My daughter continues to tell me how comfy her new bed is and she has been sleeping so good since we got it. Definitely worth the money.”
Any negative feedback we found centers around the delivery experience, which is described as chaotic, frustrating, and confusing.
Best Affordable: Nest Puffin Memory Foam Kids Bed
Pros:
- Cooling
- CertiPUR-US certified
- Firmer feel that’s ideal for combination position sleepers
Cons:
- Short trial period
- Made to order so can take longer to receive mattresses
Mattresses are serious investments—but if you’re looking for a reasonably priced option for kids, this is a memory foam mattress that won’t break the bank. Even at the lower price point, it provides the firm support your child needs. With CertiPUR-US certified foam, Energex Temperature Responsive Foam, and a Thermic Phase Change Cooling cover, this cooling mattress keeps your kids comfortable while they sleep. While not the most sustainable material, memory foam is a solid option for kids who want a bit more cushioning.
This mattress arrives vacuum sealed in a large cardboard box. It can take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours to fully expand. The brand promises that it gives its mattresses time to air out in the factory to minimize off-gassing before packaging them for shipment.
What Customers Say:
Even parents found the bed to be comfortable, with one mentioning, “Such a comfortable bed! Purchased the twin mattress for my toddler. I like it so much I enjoy napping with him every once in a while. He sleeps great all through the night.”
But, while reviews for the actual bed are overwhelmingly positive, people aren't as impressed with the processing and shipping timelines. It’s important to know before you buy a mattress from Nest that the mattresses are made to order. This means that the brand doesn’t keep an overstock of inventory in its factories. From the date of placing an order, it can take up to a month before you receive it.
Best Firm Mattress: Purple Kid’s Purple Mattress
Pros:
- Adaptive support
- Hypoallergenic and non-toxic construction
- Clean Air GOLD & CertiPUR-US certified
Cons:
- Expensive
This mattress is supportive enough to be used on the floor, but it’s still soft and comfortable. All sleep styles can use this mattress, and your child will get the benefit of the brand’s proprietary GelFlex Grid, which is temperature-neutral and aids in temperature regulation for a more comfortable sleeping experience.
The mattress will arrive in a box and can be used the same day. However, some parents mention that the actual mattress is wrapped in non-recyclable materials, and many mention that it needed to be aired out for several days to minimize chemical odor. While it’s not the most sustainable option, this mattress is certified Clean-Air Gold and CertIPUR-US.
What Customers Say:
One family stated, “This is the first mattress that we purchased for our daughter after moving up from a toddler bed. It is super comfortable, she loves it and it is more comfortable than our queen size. Looks like I’m buying a Purple mattress for me and my wife now.”
On the negative side, the not-so-eco-friendly shipping method was a point of contention for a few customers.
Best Overall: Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress
Pros:
- Customizable firmness level
- Reduces motion transfer
Cons:
- Expensive
- Sagging is possible
This hybrid mattress features a breathable, cooling cover. The gel-infused memory foam provides contouring pressure relief, and the coils help reduce motion transfer. It also has great edge support, and is incredibly customizable.
You can choose between extra firm, medium, or plush, to fit your child’s preferences and needs. This mattress is made with 53% bio-based materials that it is certified through the USDA BioPreferred Program, but (because it uses memory foam) it is not the most sustainable option.
Note that this mattress arrives vacuum sealed in a tote box for easier delivery, and expands to full size within 30 to 60 seconds of opening the packaging. So, you can have this mattress set up and ready to be slept on the same day.
What Customers Say:
Rave reviews center around the customization and enhanced support.
One notes, “This is a great product of superb comfort. The plush pillow top allows so much comfort that you fall asleep as quickly as you lay your head down on the pillow. The firmness is just right and aligns to your body for added support. This leaves you refreshed and feeling renewed after sleeping. This product is great and it is highly recommended.”
A few people do mention premature sagging.
FAQ:
What type of mattress should a toddler have?
"Toddlers can have slightly softer layers than the infant version, but should still be firm enough to support good posture," Bonney says. "Toddlers have specific needs in regards to firmness, to ensure proper spinal alignment." Look for a mattress that will provide sufficient support.
Toddler Bed or Twin Bed?
Ultimately, the choice between a toddler bed or a twin bed is a personal one. If you’re concerned that a twin bed might be too large, or that the frame isn’t safe enough for your little one, a toddler bed can be a great transitional solution. However, toddler mattresses are shorter than twin mattresses, and a twin bed will offer more longevity as the bed frame will accommodate your child well into their teen years.
The Takeaway
When you decide to graduate your child from their crib, you can choose between a transitional toddler bed, or a twin bed. Opting for a twin size over a toddler bed means you won’t have to replace the mattress as quickly—so this choice could actually save you money in the long run! With a huge selection of well-crafted twin mattresses, we’ve narrowed it down to the best twin mattresses for toddlers. And if you really want to upgrade your child’s sleeping experience, consider trying one of these comfortable pillows, or even a weighted blanket (just make sure you’re opting for the best one for kids!).
Your Best Sleep Ever.
Receive your FREE Ultimate Guide to Getting a Good Night's Sleep.
Dorian Smith-Garcia is a diverse writer across beauty, fashion, travel, parenting, consumer goods, and tech. She has written for Inverse, Healthline Parenthood, The Confused Millennial, XONecole, Glowsly, and The Drive along with a variety of other publications. She is a bridal and beauty expert/influencer and the creative director behind The Anti Bridezilla. When Dorian's not writing she's collecting stamps in her passport, learning new languages, or spending time with her husband and daughter.