All of this considered, going mattress shopping for your child isn’t much different than for an adult. However, you’ll want to prioritize a firmer mattress. Below, find a few standard criteria to keep in mind when selecting a quality mattress.

Materials

Most mattresses are either innerspring, latex, memory foam, organic, or a hybrid. Hybrid models often feature innerspring coils surrounded by memory foam, latex, or other materials. Memory foam is most susceptible to off-gassing, the process of chemical vapors to be released and is not a sustainable choice—so Eco-focused parents should prioritize latex or organic mattresses.

"Hypoallergenic mattresses are particularly appropriate for toddlers with various sensitivities," Bonney confirms. She also adds, "Mattresses made of wool have moisture-wicking properties that help to keep toddlers dry and comfortable. Removable organic cotton covers with a water-repellent barrier that can make cleaning quick and simple are another option. Some mattresses can even be entirely washable."

Certifications

If you’re concerned about volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or the ecological impact that many bedding materials can have on the environment, then you’ll want to look for certifications that confirm a brand is minimizing its impact. If your sole concern is low VOCs, GREENGUARD GOLD and CertiPUR-US are common certifications to look for.

Edge Support

True children’s mattresses have more pronounced edges to provide extra protection. For the ultimate safety solution, you’ll want to install toddler gates on the bed frame.

Firmness & Sleep Position

The firmness you want will depend on your child’s preferred sleeping position. A side sleeper will usually feel more comfortable on a softer mattress while back and stomach sleepers will want something a bit firmer to avoid sinking into the mattress. For young children, experts recommend a firmer bed. That in mind, most children’s beds are a bit harder than you might prefer as an adult. If it’s bothersome for your child, consider investing in a mattress topper to create a more plush experience.

Contour and Pressure Relief

Contour and pressure relief refers to a mattress’ ability to redistribute weight and minimize unnecessary strain on contact points along the body. Again, this feature will go hand-in-hand with your child’s sleeping style. Finding a mattress that’s designed for their sleeping position will directly impact how well a mattress can effectively contour to their body and provide pressure relief.

Durability

The average lifespan of a mattress is between seven to 10 years. Bonney expands on this, saying, "A standard twin lasts on average for about 8 years, but often for more than a decade. Toddler mattresses last for shorter periods of time."

Assuming you’re buying a mattress for your child when they’re between three and five years old, it should be durable enough to last them until adolescence or even high school age. Keep in mind, little ones love to jump on beds—which can prematurely age the mattress. Look for features like reinforced seams, extended layers of foam, or a flippable mattress that will last longer, and better support a growing body.