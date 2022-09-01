Parents, Tired Of The Bedtime Battle? Keep Them In Bed With These 5 Tips

Stories, snuggles, and stuffed animals… As a parent, there are few things sweeter than tucking our kids in at night. It’s often the time of day we feel closest to our little ones, and there’s nothing like a little bedtime bonding to make all the laundry, soccer practices, and school pick-ups worth it.

But actually getting our kids into bed (and getting them to stay there) is easier said than done. Props to our kids' little brains for coming up with so many excuses to postpone bedtime, or get up twenty times before finally passing out. Our mini-me may be set on pulling an all-nighter, but every parent deserves some peace and quiet at the end of the day. With these tips and a few bedroom essentials from Brentwood Home—prepare to champion the art of bedtime.