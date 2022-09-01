Parents, Tired Of The Bedtime Battle? Keep Them In Bed With These 5 Tips

If we want our kids to get excited about going to bed (and staying put), then their bedroom should feel both enjoyable and relaxing. And that starts with an undeniably comfy mattress. Put your kids in the mood for sleep with the Juniper Kids Mattress by Brentwood Home. Not only is it made with all-natural materials, like a 5-inch therapeutic-support base foam layer and 1-inch cooling-gel-infused memory foam layer, but it's also covered in GOTS-certified organic cotton—so you can trust your little one is resting on the best. Paired with the Lilypad Kids Natural Pillow, hypoallergenic and silky smooth, you might also have a hard time getting out of their bed! And if you have a younger tot? The EcoAir Waterproof Baby Crib Mattress is just as safe, sustainable, and comfy.