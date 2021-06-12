10 Go-To Gift Ideas For Dads Who Are All About Fitness & Longevity
As the founder of mindbodygreen, well-being is more than just my priority—it's an all-encompassing lifestyle. Now, at 46 years old and a father to two young girls (ages four and a half and two years old), I’ve really shifted my focus to longevity, or healthspan, at this stage in my life. I want to be able to run, play, hike, and goof around with my girls for many, many years to come—and feel great doing so.
With that said, I've become enamored with all things performance when it comes to longevity. I’m lucky enough to work with top doctors and experts in functional medicine to optimize my routine, as well as test the very best performance-enhancing gadgets in the industry (micro-metrics was one of our 2021 wellness trends, after all).
Here are some of my go-to products for dads looking to live a long, healthy life, so they can see their kids grow up to be the special humans that they are. Extra points if you are a #girldad like me!
Whoop ProKnit Band
I love tracking my recovery and heart rate variability (HRV), or the variation in time between each heartbeat. I used to strength train every Monday and Thursday, regardless of how I felt, but now? I look to my Whoop to tell me the most optimal times I should exercise. Plus, HRV is linked to longevity (research backs it up, too!), so I am always monitoring it.
ProKnit Band, Whoop ($180 for a six month membership)
Oura Heritage Silver Ring
We all know sleep is paramount for well-being. As functional medicine physician Frank Lipman, M.D., once told us: "Sleep is the most important thing you can do for aging." (Bonus hack: I love seeing results from taking our sleep support+ supplement, which has increased my sleep score by an average of 10 points!*)
Heritage Silver Ring, Oura ($299)
mindbodygreen sleep support+
Which brings me to my next pick. I didn't know sleep could be this good until I started taking sleep support+.* Before sleep support+, it took me hours to get to sleep, and I would end up tossing and turning—and then hitting the snooze on my alarm clock in the morning. Sure, I slept, but it wasn't quality sleep in the way I now know it. Today, I fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up rejuvenated—and without an alarm clock.* I never knew sleep could be so good!*
sleep support+, mindbodygreen ($49/month)
Fitbit Inspire 2
I am a huge walker and am in constant motion. I always take the stairs and walk in our local park in Brooklyn all the time, so I love the Fitbit Inspire 2 for tracking steps. Not to mention, regular walking (even as little as half an hour a day!) can reduce cancer risk, improve cardiovascular health, and help with weight management.
Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit ($99.95)
Levels Health CGM Sensors
A bit more robust for the wellness tracking newbie, but giving this continuous glucose monitor (CGM) a try for at least a week can provide invaluable information on how your body reacts to low- or high-glycemic foods. It’s fascinating. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the lovely combination of chocolate and peanut butter had a negligible glucose impact for me!
CGM Sensors, Levels Health ($399 for your first 28-day program)
mindbodygreen probiotic+
I used to struggle with bloating and the abdominal discomfort that came along with it. My gut microbiome issue became the inspiration for our probiotic+ formula, which is designed with four science-backed strains to beat bloating, support regularity, and promote healthy weight.*
probiotic+, mindbodygreen ($69/month)
Yeti Rambler 36 Oz Bottle With Chug Cap
We all know hydration is key to our well-being. In fact, according to neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., even if you have a 1 to 2% drop in hydration, you can start to have symptoms associated with brain fog (like fatigue, headache, and poor concentration). To that end, I always make sure I stay hydrated. I love this 36 ounce rambler from Yeti; it’s super durable and sturdy, even with the kiddos bumping it around.
Rambler 36 Oz Bottle With Chug Cap, Yeti ($49.99)
Brooklyn Roasting Company BQE Espresso
My dear friend and founder of Blue Zones, Dan Buettner, sings the praises of coffee when it comes to longevity. "In four out of the five Blue Zones, they're drinking coffee," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. This makes me very happy, as I love espresso—especially this fair-trade espresso from our local Brooklyn Roasting Company.
BQE Espresso, Brooklyn Roasting Company ($15)
Manduka Pro Yoga Mat
As you may know, yoga saved me from back surgery and became the inspiration for starting mbg. I’ve had this Manduka Pro Yoga Mat since 2010, and it’s never failed me! Research shows yoga can lower blood pressure, improve sleep, and balance mood—I practice 10 minutes of yoga every Saturday and Sunday.
Pro Yoga Mat, Manduka ($120)
Rogue Fitness Rubber Coated Kettlebells
These kettlebells got me through at-home workouts and are now a staple for me. As New York Times bestselling author and former biochemist Robb Wolf says on the mindbodygreen podcast, avoiding sarcopenia (or age-related muscle mass decline) for as long as possible is the key to longevity. That said, I am focused on maintaining my lean muscle mass as I age. Again, only 10 minutes a few times a week is enough for me!
Rubber Coated Kettlebells, Rogue Fitness ($69 for 26 lbs)