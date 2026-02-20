Top Brain-Boosting Foods A Nutritional Psychiatrist Buys Weekly
In a world where more than one in five US adults live with a mental illness, board-certified psychiatrist and nutritional psychiatry pioneer Drew Ramsey, M.D., believes it’s time to rethink what we put on our plates.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, the bestselling author of Eat To Beat Depression and Anxiety and Healing the Modern Brain shared his personal grocery staples—simple, science-backed foods that support a more resilient, focused, and emotionally balanced brain.
Omega-3-rich fatty fish
One of the top priorities in Ramsey’s cart is natural sources of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. These fatty acids support brain structure, reduce inflammation, and have been shown to improve symptoms of depression.
Smaller fish like anchovies and sardines offer the benefits without high levels of mercury or microplastics, making them both eco-conscious and brain-smart.
RELATED READ: These Are The Best Omega-3 Supplements of 2025
Coffee with organic half & half
For Ramsey, mornings begin with a simple ritual: coffee and organic half and half. “I’m in a keto-fasting state in the mornings,” he notes, using coffee to gently support focus and alertness until his first meal.
But coffee also brings powerful physiological benefits that extend beyond energy, supporting longevity, nurturing gut health, and providing a rich source of brain-protective antioxidants.
Ramsey opts for organic half and half, keeping unnecessary additives out of the equation. He also avoids loading his cup with sugar or processed creamers, which can spike blood sugar and offset the brain-boosting benefits.
Fermented foods
Gut health is a cornerstone of mental health, and Ramsey doesn’t skip his probiotics. Kombucha, kefir, and yogurt are all weekly staples in his cart, rich in beneficial bacteria that feed your gut-brain axis.
Why does this matter? Because your gut produces over 90% of your body’s serotonin, a neurotransmitter essential for mood regulation. When your gut is thriving, your brain tends to follow.
Lots of fruits & vegetables
When Ramsey looks at his cart, he wants it to be mostly plants. He personally loves vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and broccoli—all of which are easy to roast, snack on raw, or toss into a stir-fry.
These fiber-rich, antioxidant-packed foods help reduce oxidative stress, a major factor in cognitive decline and mood disorders. A diverse range of colors ensures you’re getting various phytonutrients to support everything from memory to emotional regulation.
High-quality extra virgin olive oil
Olive oil is more than a kitchen essential; it’s a brain-boosting fat loaded with polyphenols and anti-inflammatory compounds. Ramsey uses high-quality extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for cooking, salad dressings, and even drizzling over roasted veggies.
Bananas & white beans
Ok, Ramey's not saying you have to eat these foods together, rather, they are both rich sources of potassium.
Potassium is an often-overlooked nutrient with brain benefits. It regulates fluid balance, supports nerve function, and even affects mood stability. Ramsey highlights bananas and white beans as affordable, accessible sources of this mineral.
These two foods also offer complex carbohydrates and fiber, which help stabilize blood sugar, a critical factor for mood and energy regulation throughout the day.
Why these foods work
Ramsey’s philosophy is grounded in real food over fads. His grocery list isn’t about expensive "superfoods"; it’s about choosing foods that consistently support your brain’s physical structure, neurotransmitter function, and emotional resilience.
Here are a few guiding principles he recommends:
- Build meals around nutrient density, not just calories.
- Choose foods that support gut health, as your microbiome plays a major role in mood and cognition.
- Include healthy fats, especially omega-3s and olive oil, to nourish your brain.
- Eat the rainbow, aiming for a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables to get a range of micronutrients.
- Look at food as a daily opportunity to support your mental health.
The takeaway
Ramsey’s weekly grocery haul shows us that optimizing mental health doesn’t require biohacking or expensive ingredients. Instead, it’s about simple, whole-food choices that help your brain work better—and help you feel better, too.