A Psychiatrist’s Approach To Improving Mental Health Through Lifestyle
In today’s fast-paced, overstimulated world, maintaining mental health is more challenging than ever.
Psychiatrist and pioneer in nutritional psychiatry Drew Ramsey, M.D. has spent decades exploring how lifestyle choices, particularly diet, movement, and connection, shape our mental well-being. His latest book, Healing the Modern Brain: Nine Tenets to Build Mental Fitness and Revitalize Your Mind, lays out a roadmap for mental resilience.
In our conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast, we dove into the drivers of today’s mental health epidemic, how to optimize brain health, and why connection is so crucial.
Why are we struggling more than ever?
The statistics paint a troubling picture—over 59 million Americans struggling with mental illness, a number that continues to climb. While mental health challenges have always existed, the modern environment presents new obstacles.
One major culprit? Technology. Our phones offer constant stimulation, hijacking our brain’s reward system with endless dopamine hits. This, coupled with urban living—where air pollution, artificial light, and high noise levels are the norm—creates a perfect storm for mental distress. These environmental factors have been directly linked to higher rates of depression and anxiety.
Another overlooked factor is the modern diet. Highly processed foods, refined sugars, and industrial seed oils dominate many people’s meals, leading to chronic inflammation, a key driver of mental health disorders.
Studies show that diets lacking essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and B vitamins are associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline. In contrast, whole, nutrient-dense foods support brain function and emotional well-being, making diet a crucial yet often underestimated component of mental health.
Rewiring the brain for mental fitness
The good news? Our brains are incredibly adaptable. Through neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to rewire and regenerate, we can actively build mental resilience. Ramsey emphasizes brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF)1, a key protein that supports brain cell growth and repair. Boosting BDNF is one of the most powerful ways to enhance mental health, and it can be achieved through:
- Movement: Regular physical activity, especially a mix of strength training and aerobic exercise, stimulates BDNF production1 and supports overall brain function. Research has found that exercise is a promising treatment for improving symptoms of anxiety and depression.2
- Sleep: Quality sleep is essential for brain detoxification. Ramsey highlights the importance of the glymphatic system, which acts as the brain’s waste management system, clearing out toxins while we rest.
- Nutrition: Certain foods (like nuts, leafy greens, and omega-3-rich fish) protect against cognitive decline and support mood regulation. While diet alone isn’t a cure-all, it plays a crucial role in maintaining long-term brain health.
Connection: The missing link
Social interaction is another key pillar of mental well-being. But not all connections are equally beneficial—deep, meaningful relationships provide emotional stability, while surface-level interactions may not offer the same support. Ramsey encourages thoughtful engagement in relationships, recognizing when and where to share vulnerability.
Social connection is a crucial component of mental health treatment. For example, 46.3 million Americans experienced a substance abuse disorder in 2021, yet only 6.3% received treatment.
Barriers such as stigma and societal expectations often prevent people from seeking help, underscoring the importance of creating spaces where individuals can build authentic connections and engage in open, vulnerable conversations about their struggles.
The takeaway
Ramsey’s nine tenets—self-awareness, nutrition, movement, sleep, connection, engagement, grounding, unburdening, and purpose—offer a roadmap for strengthening mental fitness. His approach highlights the power of small, intentional choices: prioritizing real food, moving daily, nurturing relationships, and maintaining curiosity.
By addressing both the biological and environmental factors affecting mental health, we can take control of our well-being, cultivating resilience in an ever-changing world. The modern brain faces many challenges, but with the right tools, we can train it to thrive.