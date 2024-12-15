That's the thing—the food we put in our bodies can be medicine for the brain, or, at worst, poison. That may sound dramatic, and it's certainly not something to become obsessive about (trust me, it's rare that I go a day without eating some sugar). However, given that we're putting food into our bodies multiple times a day, we have to consider how it impacts our overall health, and especially our brain health. There could be a whole book on this (and certainly there are many—This Is Your Brain on Food by Uma Naidoo, M.D., is my absolute favorite), but here is a short list to help you get started.